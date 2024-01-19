Darrow Company Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Darrow Company Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $96.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.82 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

