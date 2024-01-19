DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

