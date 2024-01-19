Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $96.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.82 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

