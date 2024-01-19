DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 677,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

