Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $571.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $167.31 and a 52-week high of $576.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

