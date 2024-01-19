Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UUUU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

