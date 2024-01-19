Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Up 0.6 %

EQH opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

