Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Etsy worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 257.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

