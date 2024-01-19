Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 206.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.