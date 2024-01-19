Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 15,978 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

