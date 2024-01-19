Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 11.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 41.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:TLK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

