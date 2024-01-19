Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,012 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after buying an additional 347,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

