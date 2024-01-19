Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 352 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

