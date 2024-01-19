Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 51,751 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 23,416.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

GMAB opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.