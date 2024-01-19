Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after acquiring an additional 337,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,048,000 after acquiring an additional 165,814 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

