Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

