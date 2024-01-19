Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.