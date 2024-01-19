Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Diodes stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

