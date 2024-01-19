Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

