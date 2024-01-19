Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 29.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

