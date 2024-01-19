Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,278 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

