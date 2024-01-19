Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $295.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.08 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

