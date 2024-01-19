Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,371 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

