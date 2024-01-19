Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 57,126 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.3 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.