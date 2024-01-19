Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 610 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.