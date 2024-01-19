Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 790 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

