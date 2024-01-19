Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 790 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX
BOX Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.