FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after purchasing an additional 306,503 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

FE opened at $37.11 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.