Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,824 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.01% of Foot Locker worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.2 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.