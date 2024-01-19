Gratus Capital LLC Sells 15,899 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.46.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $571.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $167.31 and a 1 year high of $576.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

