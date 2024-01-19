H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 892,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

