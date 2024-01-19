Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 327.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.69% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCRB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,988 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.0997 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

