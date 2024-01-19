Helen Stephens Group LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 34,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $506,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.82 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

