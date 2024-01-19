HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $268.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $268.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

