IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $18,212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,781 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

