Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $22,570.82 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $22,570.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $27,071.28.

On Monday, November 27th, Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92.

Impinj stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

