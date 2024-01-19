Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

INGR stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

