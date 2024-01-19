Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 438 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Eisele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Eisele sold 68 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,934.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

