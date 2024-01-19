Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 19.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 236.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

