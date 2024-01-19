IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $221.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IQV. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.19 on Thursday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

