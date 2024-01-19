iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $307.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.32 and a fifty-two week high of $308.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

