James Investment Research Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Shares of CVX opened at $141.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

