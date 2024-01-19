Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,192,730 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192,730 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Savara worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth about $140,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 490,960.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Trading Down 3.2 %

SVRA stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Insider Activity at Savara

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

