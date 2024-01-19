Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,148 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

