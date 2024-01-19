Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,296 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

UPS stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.