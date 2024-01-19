Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.92% of PagerDuty worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 92.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 142,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 25.6% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.