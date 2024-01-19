Jennison Associates LLC Has $15 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

