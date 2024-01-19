Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.