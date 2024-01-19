Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 356,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.