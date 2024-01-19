Jennison Associates LLC Invests $17.70 Million in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $38,639,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,403 shares of company stock worth $9,278,767 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.