Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 331,953 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,659 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Transocean worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RIG opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.